West Milton man accused of child rape granted permission to visit his mother

Nov. 20—A Miami County judge approved a bond modification allowing a West Milton man charged with rape of a child at Milton-Union Elementary School to visit his elderly mother, but he otherwise will remain on house arrest.

Lawyers for Jerry North, 60, earlier this month asked Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall to remove the GPS-monitored house arrest condition from his bail posted in May. He is accused of raping a child while working as school custodian. Prosecutors argued for continued house arrest monitoring, saying it was necessary to "ensure the safety of children in Miami County."

North has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of rape, two felony counts of gross sexual imposition and one felony count of intimidation of a witness or victim. He is accused of sexual misconduct with a child between 2018 and 2021.

Defense lawyer Anthony Comunale of Dayton said in the motion asking for removal of the house arrest provision that North continues to comply with all bond conditions. However, he wrote, North allegedly is suffering from health issues and would like to be allowed to help care for his elderly mother for whom he is power of attorney.

Wall said no documentation was submitted regarding the claims of physical and/or mental health issues by North.

She noted that North had not violated conditions of his bail and the request involved visiting a nursing home where children would not be housed.

"While the court does not remove house arrest due to the serious nature of the charges and the ability to be in contact with the victim and/or children, the house arrest conditions are modified," Wall wrote.

The modifications approved will allow North to visit his mother at the nursing home up to five times a week. He was ordered to call the pretrial services office before going to the facility and when leaving.

A jury trial for North scheduled to begin Nov. 28 was continued by Wall until Jan. 23.