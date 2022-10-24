West Monroe man convicted of murder in 2020 killing

A Ouachita Parish jury convicted a West Monroe man Monday for the 2020 murder of Cadarrion Buggs.

Lester Ramsey, 23, was convicted of second-degree murder. The verdict was unanimous following a less than two-hour deliberation.

According to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office, the State presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including the investigating officers and the Ouachita Parish coroner. Ramsey chose to testify in his own defense.

Fourth Judicial Assistant District Attorneys Kalee Moore and Gary Blaylock prosecuted the case. Judge Scott Leehy presided over the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13. Second-degree murder carries a life sentence in Louisiana.

Backstory

According to an arrest report for Ramsey, officers with the West Monroe Police Department working a Feb. 28 missing person complaint for Buggs, age 21, learned he was last seen with Ramsey on Feb. 20, 2020.

On March 4, 2020, the detective interviewed him. Ramsey said he was at his Austin Avenue house on Feb. 20 but could not explain what happened to Buggs.

A search warrant was later executed at Ramsey’s home, and officers found evidence that a violent crime occurred in multiple rooms of the home

During a subsequent interview, Ramsey allegedly told officers he hit Buggs with a hammer after an argument.

According to the report, Ramsey said he wrapped the victim’s body in a rug and dumped the rug in a Monroe alley. On March 4, Buggs’ body was found.

Officers also learned Ramsey's girlfriend was in the home when the murder occurred.

The report states she saw the victim covered with a blanket on the couch the day after the murder and also witnessed the cleanup.

