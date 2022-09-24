West: More sanctions, isolation if Putin carries out threats

ELLEN KNICKMEYER and LORNE COOK
·7 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — How do American leaders and their allies intend to respond if President Vladimir Putin seeks to escalate his way out of a bad situation on Ukraine’s battlefields, and makes good on renewed threats of annexing territory or even using nuclear weapons?

At least to start with, by trying to double down on the same tactics that have helped put Russia in a corner in Ukraine, U.S. and European leaders have made clear: more financial penalties and international isolation for Russia, more arms and other backing for Ukraine.

That won't necessarily be easy. It's been tough enough staying the current course of persuading all of dozens of allies to stick with sanctions and isolation for Putin, and persuading more ambivalent countries to join in. Global financial and energy disruptions from Russia's war in Ukraine already promise to make the coming winter a tough one for countries that have depended on Russia for their energy needs.

And there’s no sign of U.S. or NATO officials matching Putin's renewed nuclear threats with the same nuclear bluster, which in itself might raise the risks of escalating the conflict to an unimaginable level. Even if Putin should act on his nuclear threat, President Joe Biden and others point, without details, to an ascending scale of carefully calibrated responses, based on how far Russia goes.

To start with, “they’ll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been,” Biden told CBS’ “60 Minutes” just ahead of Putin’s new wartime measures and renewed nuclear threat.

“What they do will determine what response would occur,” Biden said on the nuclear side, adding that the U.S. responses in that case would be “consequential.”

“I do not believe the United States would take an escalatory step” in the event of a one-off, limited nuclear detonation by Russia aimed at trying to scare Ukraine and its supporters off, said Rose Gottemoeller, former deputy NATO secretary-general and former U.S. undersecretary of state for arms control. “Certainly, it would not respond with nuclear weapons.”

Putin this week pledged to use “all available means” to stave off any challenges as Russia moves to summarily claim more Ukrainian territory despite heavy losses on the battlefield to NATO-armed Ukrainian forces. In case NATO missed the point, another senior Russian political figure specified the next day that included nuclear weapons. Putin also mobilized Russian fighters to throw into the seven-month invasion of Ukraine, and announced votes in parts of Ukraine that the West says are meant to provide political cover for illegally absorbing those regions into Russia.

U.S. and European Union officials say new sanctions are in the works in response to Putin's latest moves.

“Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in organizing these ‘referenda’ as well as in other violations of international law and international humanitarian law in Ukraine will be held accountable," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pledged this week, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

But political declarations are the easy part. It’s unclear what type of measures can be agreed upon, as the financial punishments against Russia are also increasingly inflicting pain on other European economies weighed down by high electricity and natural gas prices and spiraling inflation. Hungary has led resistance to sanctions that might hit its supplies from Russia, but it isn’t alone in hesitating.

New sanctions may come only after much debate and hand-wringing among the 27 EU member countries in coming weeks, probably only after Russia has held its referendums.

The last round of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine was announced May 4, but only agreed on four weeks later, as concerns over oil divided member countries. Rather than a new set of sanctions, a “maintenance and alignment” package was sealed in July, mostly to close loopholes on measures already agreed upon.

Pressed by reporters in New York for details about what might be coming, Borrell said the sanctions would target “new areas of the Russian economy, especially — if I can be a little more concrete — the technological ones.”

Ursula von der Leyen, who heads the EU’s executive branch — the European Commission — which has been responsible for drawing up most of the sanctions, also appeared resolute, but she was hardly more forthcoming.

“We stand ready to impose further economic costs on Russia and on individuals and entities inside and outside of Russia who support (the war), politically or economically. Plus we will propose additional export controls on civilian technology as Russia moves to a full war economy,” she told CNN.

Beyond the economic sanctions, the EU since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine has slapped asset freezes and travel bans on more than 1,200 Russians, including Putin, Russia’s foreign minister and other senior officials.

Militarily, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said this month that NATO is working with the defense industry to explore ways to boost arms production to better meet Ukraine’s needs and replenish the arsenals of allies who have been providing weapons and defense systems.

“We saw that during the COVID crisis, the industry was able to ramp up production of vaccines and now we need to have, to some extent, the same approach: ramp up quickly production of weapons and ammunition,” he told The Associated Press.

The U.S. as a matter of policy maintains ambiguity about how it would respond to any use of nuclear weapons in the conflict. Such a use would return the world to nuclear war for the first time since the U.S. dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, and risk escalation on a scale the world has never seen.

But U.S. officials' public comments on the matter this month are in line with expectations from arms experts that Washington's response would be a graduated one based on the gravity of Russia's nuclear use. A one-off and comparatively limited Russian nuclear use would deepen Russia's isolation internationally, but may not necessarily draw an immediate Western nuclear use in kind.

It’s difficult to fathom Putin launching any central strategic nuclear strike at the United States or its NATO allies, which would be “to commit suicide,” said Gottemoeller, the former deputy NATO secretary-general.

Gottemoeller describes instead a scenario of Putin carrying out a single demonstration strike over the Black Sea or against a Ukrainian military target, in hopes of spiking pressure on Ukraine’s Western-allied government to capitulate.

Internationally, “There would be a very firm response that ... would amount to, again redoubling efforts to help the Ukrainians,” and “also in terms of huge condemnation in the international community,” she said.

That condemnation would be sure to draw in countries that so far have declined to break with Russia or stop doing business with it, including China, India and countries of the global south, she said.

For Putin, actual nuclear use would give up all the benefits of simply threatening it, and pile on untold risks for Putin after that, said Lawrence Freedman, emeritus professor of war studies at King’s College London.

“The Chinese and the Indians and others that have not been marked in their condemnation of Russia ... would have to speak. The last thing they want is for the precedent of nuclear use to be made,” Freedman said.

“So I think we can we can scare ourselves quite easily by the by the rhetoric he uses. But I think I think it’s best to recognize he does have a purpose, which is working, to stop the West intervening directly,” he said. “To start using nuclear weapons against the West, you have to expect” at least the risk of “nuclear weapons coming back in your direction.”

—-

Cook reported from Brussels.

Recommended Stories

  • They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words

    Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered universally from the rostrum at the United Nations following successive years of a virtual, then hybrid summit — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Friday, the fourth day of the 2022 debate.

  • With nuclear threat, Putin backs self into a corner on Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin renewed his nuclear threats, warning that he was not "bluffing" about using Moscow's nuclear arsenal if Russia is attacked.

  • Mahsa Amini: UWM students unite after Iranian woman's death

    UWM students joined the fight for freedom after Mahsa Amini died in police custody, arrested in Iran for not wearing her hijab properly in public.

  • Elton John set to play at White House as part of farewell tour

    Elton John is set to perform at the White House on Friday night as part of his farewell tour. John last performed at the White House in 1998.

  • Joe Biden Awards Elton John With National Humanities Medal At White House Concert

    UPDATED, Friday: After a short concert by Elton John on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday evening, President Joe Biden awarded the legendary singer with the National Humanties Medal, much to his surprise. John was recognized as “an enduring icon and advocate with absolute courage, who found purpose to challenge convention, shatter […]

  • Biden delivers harsh rebuke against Putin’s new mobilization efforts and possible nuclear threat

    Putin claimed that he needed to act because Russia was under threat, but Biden pointed out in his speech that no country had threatened Russia and no country but Russia sought conflict.

  • Iran protests: US to ease internet curbs for Iranians

    The move comes after Iran tries to clamp down on internet freedom to stamp out widespread protests.

  • U.N. urges Iran not to use 'unnecessary' force during protests

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Friday for Iranian security forces to refrain from using "unnecessary or disproportionate force" against anti-government protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody. He also urged everyone to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation, said Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric. "We are concerned about reports of peaceful protests being met with excessive use of force leading to dozens of deaths and injuries," Dujarric told reporters in New York.

  • Zelenskiy: War has 'entered every Russian home'

    STORY: "Russia's war against Ukraine is not something on TV or the internet but something that has entered every Russian home," he said during his daily address.President Vladimir Putin launched a new mobilization campaign for the seven-month-old war that has already killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized cities and damaged the global economy.Some draft-age Russians rushed to leave the country on Thursday to escape their country's biggest conscription drive since World War Two, as world powers at the United Nations demanded Moscow be held accountable for alleged atrocities in Ukraine.Russia said reports of a mass exodus were exaggerated.Russian news agencies reported on Thursday that 10,000 people had volunteered to fight even before their call-up papers had arrived, citing the Russian General Staff.

  • Alleged 'gun factory' inside San Jose home busted after domestic violence call

    When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home. Max Darrow reports. (9/22/22)

  • Trump investigation latest: Special master lays out timeline for seized documents

    ABC News investigative reporter Katherine Faulders and legal contributor Kimberly Wehle discuss the latest in the investigation into documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

  • I Have Some Questions About How The British Royal Family, Uh, Works — So I Found The Answers

    Let's get to the bottom of this whole corgi situation.View Entire Post ›

  • Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins prediction and keys to the game for the AFC East matchup

    The Bills travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins in an early AFC East showdown and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview of the game.

  • Defense & National Security — US warns China over Russia’s war in Ukraine

    The U.S. government has warned China against giving any support to Russia related to its invasion of Ukraine. We’ll detail the specifics of the warning, plus more on new Pentagon reforms meant to make housing, moving and groceries cheaper for troops. Plus: A letter from employees within the Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog office urges President Biden…

  • Kansas City landlord allegedly put tenant in hospital with beating for not paying rent

    The tenant said his landlord came to his workplace and beat him over the head with a wooden pole because he was “upset that the rent has not been paid.”

  • Court decision and statement: Security Service of Ukraine explains how Medvedchuk was exchanged

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:54 The exchange of Viktor Medvedchuk, the godfather of Vladimir Putin and a former MP who was accused of treason in Ukraine, took place according to a court decision and a statement written by Medvedchuk himself.

  • China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach

    All are ostensibly civilian ships, but experts and uneasy regional governments say they are part of a Chinese civil-military fusion strategy, little concealed by Beijing, that enhances its maritime capabilities. China’s navy is already the world’s largest by ship count, and has been rapidly building new warships as part of a wider military expansion. It is increasing its military activities around the self-governing island of Taiwan, seeking new security agreements with Pacific islands and building artificial islands in disputed waters to fortify its territorial claims in the South China Sea, which the U.S. and its allies have challenged.

  • 5 takeaways from U.S. men’s soccer team’s friendly loss to Japan

    Here are five takeaways as the USMNT lost 2-0 to Japan in one of two September friendlies ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

  • Barbra Streisand Boards Ukraine Fundraising Platform United24 After Call With Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Barbra Streisand has become the ambassador for the Ukraine government’s official fundraising platform, United24, after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Streisand, whose grandparents emigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine, donated $24,000 to 24,000 Friends of Ukraine, which asks for $24 monthly subscriptions to help doctors plan the procurement of medical supplies on the […]

  • The race to get out of Russia

    Thousands are fleeing in fear of Putin escalating the war in Ukraine. He’s set to carry out another strategic move today. ABC News’ Em Nguyen has the details.