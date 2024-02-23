West Morris school district says $26M referendum will actually lower taxes. Here's why

Residents of five Morris County towns will be asked next month to approve $26 million in improvements to the two regional high schools that serve the Mendhams, Chesters and Washington Township. Despite that pricetag, officials in the West Morris Regional School District say the package would decrease taxes rather than raise them.

Voter approval on March 12 would unlock $8 million in state aid, and debt payments are about to end on another, more expensive referendum approved 20 years ago. Replacing it with the new referendum would result in taxpayers seeing "on average an approximately 35% decrease in the school debt portion of their property tax bills," the district says in an online presentation.

The West Morris Regional School district proposes a $26 million referendum for improvements to its two regional high schools including West Morris Mendham High School.

West Morris Regional referendum: What's been proposed

The proposed project would include partial roof replacements and parking lot improvements, cafeteria and kitchen upgrades, technology labs and air conditioning in all classrooms and common areas at West Morris Central High School in Washington Township and West Morris Mendham High in Mendham.

Combined, the schools serve about 2,100 students in southwest Morris County.

Updates also would be made to the fieldhouse shower and storage facilities at both schools as well as to the culinary arts room and public address system at West Morris Mendham.

Air-conditioning, roof repairs

Air-conditioning is "no longer a luxury" at the two schools, the district argues.

"Compared to years ago, more students as well as staff and community members are acclimated to air-conditioned spaces," the proposal states. "High heat makes it difficult to mentally focus. We all function better when we feel comfortable. Additionally, people with asthma, allergies, or other conditions can be especially uncomfortable in rooms without climate control."

About 30% of the roof at West Morris Central "has outlived the time that it was expected to last," the presentation adds. "Likewise, a sizable portion of the roof at West Morris Mendham is in the same position, leading to leaks and other issues."

Taxpayers will save money, the district says

Officials said the referendum would result in a decrease in the portion of tax bills covering school debt in each of the district's five towns. The projected cuts, based on average assessed home values:

Chester Borough: $35 a year, for the town's average assessed home value of $520,000

Chester Township: $64 a year for average home of $660,000

Mendham Borough: $63, for average home of $695,000

Mendham Township: a $66, for a home assessed at $940,000

Washington Township: $50, for a home assessed at $440,000

Homes assessed at higher and lower values would see those changes adjusted accordingly. A breakdown of the numbers is available online at referendum.wmrhsd.org.

Officials said the ballot question would approve borrowing for high-ticket expenses that can't be covered by the district's operating budget, which residents fund through property taxes.

"Bond funding, however, brings an advantage that the operating budget does not have," district officials said. "That advantage is state aid to cover as much as one-third of the costs of important projects."

The referendum would pay for partial roof replacements, cafeteria and kitchen upgrades, technology labs and air conditioning at both West Morris Central High, seen here, and West Morris Mendham.

How to cast your vote

Votes can be cast by mail or in person. Feb. 20 was the deadline for registration, and March 5 is the last day to applications to the Morris County Clerk's Office to receive a ballot by mail. Mail-in ballots can be requested in-person from the Clerk's Office until 3 p.m. on March 12.

In-person voting will be on Tuesday, March 12, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Jersey's online polling place search tool can help you find where to vote.

District history

The district dates back to the construction of West Morris Central in 1958. It expanded with the addition of West Morris Mendham in 1970. The district also served Mount Olive students until that town built its own high school in 1972.

A 2004 referendum funded classroom additions as well as other renovations and repairs to both properties.

Though it has a Chester Township mailing address, West Morris Central is in Washington Township and serves 1,039 students from that town. Located in Mendham Borough, West Morris Mendham serves 1,077 students from Mendham borough and township and both Chesters.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: How West Morris district says $26M referendum will cut taxes