West must continue arming Ukraine to keep Russia from “strangling” it — Latvian President

Russia plans to wage a long war against Ukraine, so Western countries should continue to supply weapons to Kyiv and strengthen their own defense, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stated in an interview with Associated Press, published on Nov. 12.

The Kremlin aims to “strangle” Ukraine in the ongoing war, as it was unable to win quickly. Russia will reprise attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure this winter, Rinkēvičs predicts.

The EU and NATO need to prepare for a long war in Ukraine, advocating for Europe to strengthen its defense and military, he said.

"I would love to see that this is going to be a bit faster process. But still, those things are now finally moving," Rinkēvičs said.

If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it will "challenge" other states, Rinkēvičs warned.

The changes in Russia’s law on mobilization suggest that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long war against Ukraine, said the director of the Russian Carnegie Center in Berlin, Alexander Gabuev, in July.

In November, National Security and Defense Council secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, said that it was already clear in March-April 2022 that Russia’s war against Ukraine would be long.

