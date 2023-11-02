The West must stop funding anti-Semitic hate

Hamas’s savage and surprise attack on Israel leaves Israel with no shortage of questions, ranging from how it was caught by surprise to how it will eliminate Hamas from Gaza to Qatar.

But in the rest of the civilized world, we have our work cut out for us as well: how could we have, intentionally and accidentally, been supporting the infrastructure of terror that led to the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and the greatest terrorist attack on Americans since 9/11?

Support from the West for this infrastructure of terror goes well beyond all money being fungible. In Europe, there was a brief moment of clarity after Hamas’s October 7 music festival massacre, when Olivér Várhelyi announced prematurely that the European Commission would suspend all assistance to Palestinian entities. As befits Europe’s sordid history with Jews, the European Union immediately made it clear that Várhelyi spoke out of turn, and many members have spent more time verbally lashing out at him than they have spent condemning the actual aggressors: Hamas terrorists.

Across the Pond, the United Nations has continued to debase itself by siding with barbaric aggressors. Secretary General Antonio Guterres took a page out of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s playbook and blamed Israel, not Hamas’s leadership hiding in Qatar, for the attack.

“The attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum,” the weak-kneed Guterres said, sounding more like a professor at a Qatari-funded college campus than the world’s most eminent diplomat. “The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation.” The problem here, as anyone with a basic grasp of history knows, is that Israel ceased their occupation of Gaza in 2005. The Palestinians in Gaza then proceeded to elect Hamas, who cancelled any future elections.

America is far from blameless in regards to this sorry state of affairs. We have certainly taken some sensible emergency measures, like sending two American aircraft carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean. But in Congress, some Democrats are already seeking to scuttle additional aid to Israel – while the Biden administration simultaneously pulls out all the stops to give so-called humanitarian aid to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, even as the terrorist organisation holds American lives hostage.

Any loss of civilian life in war is a tragedy; however, the drive to supply aid to Gaza at all costs defies logic. Much like Hamas, Vladimir Putin sparked an unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine; no one is begging the West to flood the zone with aid to Russian civilians. Like Russia, Gaza is a kleptocracy. Hamas’s leaders are billionaires, while their subjects live in squalor.

On a society-wide level, we’ve seen a sort of mass psychosis take over the Jew-hating sectors of society. The anti-Semitism is coming from some surprising sources, although if one considers how society has coddled the Jew-haters, perhaps it is less of a surprise. On college campuses, Jews have been trapped in libraries and told they can hide in attics. Jews are somehow now considered “colonisers” in the twisted, upside-down world of the terror-backing brunch crowd.

Beyond the international institutions and governmental assistance, America-based foundations have been laying the groundwork Hamas needed to justify its wanton slaughter for years. The descendants of one of the richest men in world history have sent millions to groups including one that Israel has designated as a terrorist organisation.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the Rockefeller Brothers Fund shoveled over $3 million to Hamas-backing groups including Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P). The overlap between DCI-P and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s (PFLP) leadership is massive. The US designates the PFLP as a terrorist organization. Israel’s opposition to DCI-P stems from its alleged work as a front for PFLP activities.

It’s not just family foundations like the Rockefellers’ that inexplicably fund DCI-P. The European Union, Sweden, Italy, Norway, have given it millions of dollars over the years as well. To no-one’s surprise, DCI-P pushed the modern-day blood libel that Israel was responsible for bombing a Gazan hospital.

Israeli leaders will be reckoning in the months and years to come with the devastating intelligence failure that missed warning signs of Hamas’ aggressive plotting. But the rest of the West must reckon with how we helped lay the groundwork for the justification of such brutal terrorism.

