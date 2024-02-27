West Nashville gun violence numbers surpass last year’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s West Precinct are investigating two Bellevue shootings that happened less than 48 hours apart.

West Nashville natives told News 2 they were surprised to see so much gun violence in what used to be a relatively quiet area of town.

“I’ve lived here for 28 years, never really had many issues growing up,” area resident Devin Northcutt said.

Cathy Thompson moved to Bellevue in the 1990s and still owns a family condo in the area. She feels that the area’s growth has also brought more crime.

“It has just gotten so bad here that it’s just not safe here anymore,” Thompson said.

On the morning of Monday, Feb. 26, police said a man showed up to a gas station along Highway 70 looking for help after being shot.

Two days prior, police said a victim in a parked vehicle at a Bellevue park was also shot and injured.

Both shootings came in the aftermath of a shootout at the end of last month, when an 18-year-old died and a 17-year-old was critically injured.

“Being so close together, it’s incredibly surprising. It just came out of nowhere for me, but I’ve heard people, rumblings around that they feel like crime’s happening more and more here, and all throughout Nashville.”

Data from the MNPD shows at this time last year, the West Precinct had seen just two people either injured or killed by gunfire. So far in 2024, that number has increased to five.

“I mean no matter where you’re at, keep aware, but a lot more than used to here, that’s for sure. You keep an eye on where you’re at and who’s around you,” said John Lewis, who moved to the area in 1985.

Lewis and Thompson said although they still frequent Bellevue, they now live in Cheatham County. They hope to see Bellevue bounce back from recent gun violence.

“This is not the same town that it was that I moved into with my mom and daddy,” Thompson said.

The MNPD told News 2 they don’t believe these shootings are related, adding that the suspects are believed to be coming from outside of Bellevue.

They plan on working on crime reduction initiatives this week in response to the most recent shootings.

