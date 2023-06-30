The West is neglecting Ukraine's future

A child walks on the debris left by an explosion following a missile strike on a civilian neighborhood in Bakhmut, Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s first public appearance after the weekend’s aborted mutiny was a video address to an International Youth Industrial Forum in Tula. He skipped over mentioning Wagner’s actions, instead proclaiming young people’s role in building strong Russian industry in the future.

His speech was almost certainly pre-recorded before the conference. But two thoughts struck me about its timing.

One, in the context of the mutiny, he appeared weak. I called some teenagers I know in Lviv to ask them for their reaction to the rebellion. They told me the “crazy” events had only hardened their support for Ukrainian troops. Nastia, 16, said young people were stirred to fundraise to ensure “every Ukrainian soldier returns to their home alive”.

Two, it aggrieved me: here was Putin, a man with an arrest warrant issued by the ICC for the unlawful deportation of children, describing young lives as the bedrock of a nation’s growth, when last week at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 (URC2023) co-hosted by the British Government, children and young people were barely mentioned.

While much has been reported about the 19,499 children President Putin stands accused of deporting to Russia, the general public is unaware of how broken childhood is in Ukraine.

Unicef estimates 82 per cent of Ukrainian children currently live in poverty. More than half of the 7.5 million child population has been displaced – 2 million in other countries. Separated from family and friends, many live on hand-outs in temporary accommodation.

Some 1.5 million children are at risk of mental health issues with long-term implications. More than 1,500 under 18s have been killed or injured.

In education, less than a third of schools are delivering in-person learning. About 3 million children have been attending online classes full or part-time for more than a year. They study with a parent’s mobile phone, in bomb-shelters, or in secret in Russian-occupied territories.

Their plight is largely silent and the country’s recovery will fail if they are overlooked. Of course, Rishi Sunak’s call at the conference to bolster Ukraine’s economy with rapid investment and innovation should indirectly benefit children. But solutions need to be child-specific. The only way for decision-makers to really understand what childhood recovery should look like is to observe and ask children themselves, and those who advocate for them.

Thankfully a child’s voice was at least present at a Chatham House side-event last week, when Save the Children screened an animation telling the recollections of ten-year-old Margarita from Mariupol.

Her account is narrated in plain, childish language without dramatic description, which somehow renders the tale more disturbing. Combined with the thoughtful graphics by Ukrainian illustrator Anna Ivanenko, and direction by BAFTA award-winning Jonathan Hodgson, the film evokes Margarita’s full sensory experience. We experience the traumatic events from a child’s viewpoint – visual and audible impressions on memory that Margarita cannot rationalise.

Tanks and cars are ablaze by the roadside as Margarita’s family flee. Smoke columns on the horizon. Condensation on a soldier’s breath makes us shiver as we feel how cold was the night when the family had to sleep in their car. Bombs thud in the distance, air raid sirens wail, siblings sob. Like Margarita, we are given no time to dwell on the moment she is nearly killed.

“I took the dishes to the kitchen and my sister said: ‘No, stop!’ And at that moment a shell hit our house. I don’t know what would have happened to me if I’d been there.”

Margarita’s family finds safety in Dnipro, but her three-year-old brother Misha suffers for months. He cannot sleep. He trembles and is afraid of the dark.

The story is personal, but its perspective universal. Millions of Ukrainian children have such terrifying testimonies and this is what URC2023 delegates should have had in mind.

Just to scratch the surface, recovery needs investment in children’s healthcare, especially child-specific mental heath. Ukraine must rebuild more than 3,060 bombed schools, get its education reform programme New Ukrainian School back on track and modernise kindergartens.

About 105,000 children lived in 700 state-run ‘orphanages’ before the full-scale invasion, though more than 90 per cent have a living parent. The government must fulfill a pledge made in April to replace the system with family-based care.

Children can also be part of the recovery design. Child participation in post-conflict reconstruction helped promote peace in countries including Sierra Leone, Guatemala and South Africa. An anthology, Seen, but not Heard: Placing Children and Youth on the Security Governance Agenda, argues that people in positions of authority should “both acknowledge and respond to the concerns of children”. This way they achieve “full potential as active agents within society”.

If Ukraine is to “build back better” as the URC2023 tagline claimed, a goal to raise healthy and educated children who have a seat at the decision-making table must be at its heart.

Gabriella Jóźwiak is an award-winning freelance journalist working on issues and policies affecting children and young people.

