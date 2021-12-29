West Newbury man gets jail time for drug charges

Dec. 29—WEST NEWBURY — After he was found lying facedown on the side of Main Street on Thanksgiving, a local man pleaded guilty to several drug charges on Tuesday and was sentenced to a year in jail.

But as part of a plea deal, Norman Cameron, 41, saw all but 28 days of his sentence suspended for two years while on probation.

The Main Street resident was given credit for 20 days already served, meaning he will be released from custody in eight days.

But Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle ordered Cameron to complete a drug treatment program as well as remain drug and alcohol free with random screens while on probation.

On Dec. 1, Cameron was arraigned on possession of Class B drugs (two counts), and Class A and Class E drug charges.

He was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment but ordered to remain drug and alcohol free while awaiting trial. A week later, Cameron tested positive for drugs and was thrown in jail, according to court records.

West Newbury police Officer Matthew Dixon was in his cruiser on Main Street about 3:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving when he saw a red Subaru pull into traffic near 530 Main St. Dixon immediately saw Cameron lying facedown in the breakdown lane.

'It looked as if this individual was either pushed out of the passenger side of the vehicle or fell to the ground," Dixon wrote in his report.

Dixon could immediately tell Cameron was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he began talking to him. Cameron attempted to get up but could not maintain his balance, prompting Dixon to ask him to sit down.

"During our interaction he appeared to be falling in and out of consciousness," Dixon wrote in his report, adding that he called for an ambulance crew to examine Cameron.

Cameron soon admitted he had taken heroin that day but was too lethargic to answer whether he had any drugs on him at the time. Dixon searched him and found fentanyl, trace amounts of crystal methamphetamine, several Gabapentin pills and strips of Suboxone.

Cameron was brought to Anna Jaques Hospital, where he was treated for drug intoxication. At the Newburyport hospital, Cameron told Dixon he could not remember how he ended on the side of the road. When asked who owned the red Subaru, Cameron said it belonged to his boss.

"He stated that he had no memory of anything up until his arrival at the hospital," Dixon wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.