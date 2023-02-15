West Newbury Police seek the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a home break-in

West Newbury Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect seen on surveillance video breaking into a home on Ash Street on Tuesday morning.

Investigators determined the suspect kicked in a door to the home’s garage, and then kicked in an internal door in order to gain access to a home where he subsequently stole assorted valuables, including jewelry and silverware before fleeing in a white vehicle.

Authorities believe the vehicle used could be either a Mercury Grand Marquis or a Ford Crown Victoria.

Prior to the break-in, a white male wearing a gray Nike baseball hat, a black jacket, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, camouflage gloves, and white Nike sneakers, was captured on video walking up the driveway to the home, according to police.

The male seen in surveillance videos looked into several of the home’s windows and into a sliding door before covering his face with a mask and kicking in a door to the garage, police said.

Anyone who believes they recognize the individual pictured in surveillance images, or anyone with information on this incident, is asked to call West Newbury Police at 978-363-1212, or to email Sgt. Rich Parenteau at parenteau@westnewburysafety.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

