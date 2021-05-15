West Newton man accused of assaulting, restraining ex-girlfriend

May 14—A 57-year-old West Newton man was arrested Friday on accusations of assaulting and choking his ex-girlfriend and burning her arm with cigarettes while holding her against her will, according to court documents.

Fred R. Gambrill was arraigned on multiple charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation and unlawful restraint filed by county detectives in connection with the alleged incident.

Detective Nicholas Caesar said the assaults occurred over a 24-hour span between May 8-9 at a residence in New Stanton.

According to court documents, the woman told Caesar that she and Gambrill got into a verbal dispute that turned physical Saturday.

When she attempted to leave the residence, the woman said Gambrill followed her outside and began repeatedly punching her and pulled her hair. The woman said she temporarily broke free and ran to the rear of the residence, where Gambrill tackled her to the ground and began choking her, Caesar reported in court documents.

The woman told investigators that Gambrill forced her back inside the residence and refused to allow her to leave. She said he held her against her will until Sunday, when he pushed her against a wall.

When she told Gambrill she planned to notify police "he became enraged and used a cigarette to burn her face and arms," the woman told police.

Caesar said he "observed circular burn marks on the victim's forearms and on the victim's face that are consistent with a cigarette burn." He also noticed she had suffered bruises, scratches and lacerations and had a swollen lip.

Gambrill was arrested Friday morning at a residence along Arona Road, near New Stanton, by members of the U.S. Marshal's office fugitive task force and county sheriff's deputies.

He was released Friday afternoon from the county prison after posting $2,500 bond pending a preliminary hearing June 2.

According to online dockets, Gambrill on April 21 pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance filed by Monessen police and was given a one-year probation sentence. He also received a probation sentence in 1999 when he pleaded guilty to a marijuana possession charge filed by Rostraver police.

Gambrill could not be reached for comment. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .