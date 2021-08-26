West Newton man accused of threatening to bring gun to state representative's office

Aug. 26—A West Newton man is behind bars after police say he threatened staff members at State Rep. Eric Davanzo's office and had a stolen handgun when officers arrested him three hours later, according to court papers.

Raymond C. Keller, 54, is charged with receiving stolen property and four counts of terroristic threats.

Rostraver police said they were called to Davanzo's Finley Road office just before 1 p.m. Wednesday after a man, identified as Keller, told staff members he was going to retrieve a gun because he could not get unemployment compensation, according to court papers. Two staff members told investigators that Keller said "people are going to know who he is on the news and newspaper," police wrote in the complaint.

He left and the staff members told police they locked the building.

When West Newton police arrived at his home around 4 p.m. with an arrest warrant, police said Keller opened the door holding the loaded handgun. Police drew their weapons and Keller laid his down, authorities said.

The gun had been reported stolen in 2014 to Southwest Regional Police, according to the complaint.

Keller is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. District Judge Jason Buczak denied bond in the interest of public safety. Keller did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Monday.

He is awaiting a December trial on two counts of fraudulently obtaining government assistance, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .