West Newton man gets 7 years of probation for attempted sexual assault of a young girl

Mar. 18—A West Newton man was sentenced to seven years of probation Thursday for trying to sexually assault a girl who was visiting an apartment complex where he lives after exposing himself.

Eric Espinosa, 23, pleaded guilty to corruption of minors, unlawful contact and attempted indecent assault. He was ordered to spend one year on home electronic monitoring.

Espinosa was arrested in connection with the August 2021 incident after a 9-year-old girl told police Espinosa exposed himself to her and that she ran away when he tried to sexually assault her, according to police.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and have no contact with the victim.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .