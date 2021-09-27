West Newton man jailed after being charged with indecent exposure, sexual assault

Sep. 27—A 21-year-old West Newton man is in the county jail on $25,000 bond after his arrest on charges of indecent exposure and sexually assault of a young girl who was visiting an apartment complex where he lives, according to court documents.

Eric Espinosa, who lives in the Filbern Manor apartments on Water Street, was arrested on multiple charges Saturday including corruption of minors, indecent assault on a minor under 13 years old, indecent exposure and unlawful contact with a minor after the alleged Aug. 23 incident.

Borough officer Michael Stefko alleges in court papers that the girl, 9, was visiting a separate apartment in the complex when Espinosa walked by the apartment and exposed himself to her in the doorway.

An adult relative of the child told police that Espinosa called her shortly after the initial incident and apologized, saying his pants accidentally fell down as he passed by the door. When the relative later questioned the child about the incident, Stefko said the girl stated, "No, (Espinosa) pulled them down on purpose."

The girl told the relative that she "ran" from the area when Espinosa approached her and attempted to sexually assault her, Stefko said.

Stefko reported that the girl recently described the incidents in detail during a forensic interview with child care advocates at A Child's Place in North Huntingdon.

Espinosa did not have an attorney listed in court documents. Police said Espinosa lives with a relative in the apartments.

According to online dockets, Espinosa has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 4.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .