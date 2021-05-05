West Newton police, county detectives probe shooting
May 4—An area man was seriously injured when he was shot in the face during a confrontation early Tuesday at a home in West Newton, according to borough police and Westmoreland County detectives.
The shooting occurred at a residence off of North 2nd Street just after midnight, according to police Chief Gary Indof.
"The incident remains under investigation. We're being assisted by county detectives," Indof said.
No criminal charges have been filed.
County Det. Will Brown said the man who was shot was taken by ambulance to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
"It's my understanding he underwent surgery (Tuesday) and is expected to survive. We're still investigating the circumstances of what transpired at this point," Brown said.
Brown said the incident involved two men. The identities of those involved were not released but Brown said the shooting was proceeded by a confrontation.
