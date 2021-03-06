West Newton police say traffic stop netted illegal drugs, gun

Mar. 5—A man pulled over by West Newton police early Friday for minor traffic violations was subsequently arrested for possessing heroin and large amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Tyler R. Smiley, 27, of Connellsville, also was charged with carrying a loaded .45-caliber handgun without a license, according to police.

Borough police stopped a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta at the intersection of School and Blackburn streets shortly before 1 a.m. after observing the vehicle only using off-road headlamps, according to Sgt. Alexander Gillingham.

Gillingham said police also discovered the vehicle had a forged inspection sticker.

"The driver immediately exited the vehicle and began fidgeting around with his jacket... he jumped back into his vehicle and began fumbling around the center console area," Gillingham said in court documents.

When police approached the vehicle, Gillingham said officers observed an empty gun holster laying next to a pile of clothes on the floor.

A search of the vehicle showed the clothes were covering a handgun loaded with four rounds, police said.

Also inside the car, police say they found a plastic bag containing a large amount of marijuana, a bottle containing suspected methamphetamine and a plastic baggie with seven Xanax pills and a container containing a small amount of marijuana, multiple empty stamp bags of heroin and a digital scale.

A search of Smiley's clothing turned up 54 stamp bags of suspected heroin and $344, according to court documents.

Gillingham said police also learned that Smiley was driving on a license suspended for a DUI conviction.

Smiley was charged with multiple counts of illegal possession of controlled substances, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a firearm without a license. He was ordered held in the county jail on $50,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .