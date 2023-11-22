West Nyack man pleads guilty in death of Orange County man

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh said that a West Nyack man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with a 2022 homicide and missing person's case.

Walsh said Joseph Janulewicz, 65, was charged with manslaughter after police found the body of Brian Romney, a resident of Greenwood Lake in Orange County, under a tarp in Janulewicz's home on June 16.

Romney was reported missing on June 10 after he did not arrive at a relative's home in West Nyack on June 8 as expected. Walsh said Romney's family and friends had not heard from him since.

Romney's vehicle was located in West Nyack on June 15 in front of 35 East Street, where Janulewicz lived. Walsh said police found the body inside his home on June 16 with more than a dozen stab wounds.

Walsh said that when Janulewicz pleaded guilty, he admitted that he intended to cause Brian Romney serious physical injury when he stabbed him multiple times, including a fatal wound in the back.

Janulewicz is facing a sentence of 15 years in state prison. The maximum prison term is 25 years. He is being held the Rockland County Jail until his sentencing on January 17.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: West Nyack NY man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Orange County death