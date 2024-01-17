West Nyack man sentenced to 15 years for stabbing and killing man, hiding body in his home

NEW CITY - A 65-year-old West Nyack man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for killing an Orange County man and hiding the body inside his house.

County Court Judge Anne Bianchi sentenced Joseph Janulewicz to state prison on his guilty plea in November to first-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum 25-year prison term.

Janulewicz originally was charged with second-degree murder when state police arrested him for stabbing Brian Romney of Greenwood Lake multiple times and hiding his body in his West Nyack house in June 2022.

35 East Street in West Nyack where state police found the body of Brian Romney in June 2022. The homeowner, Joseph Janulewicz, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in January 2024 for stabbing Romney to death.

Romney's family had reported him missing on June 10, 2022, after he did not arrive at a relative's home in West Nyack on June 8, the Rockland District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

State police investigators found Romney's vehicle in West Nyack on June 15 in front of 35 East Street, where Janulewicz lived.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home and found Romney's body wrapped in a blue tarp inside on June 16 with more than a dozen stab wounds.

Janulewicz admitted during his guilty plea allocution to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 22 that he intended to cause Romney serious physical injury when he stabbed him multiple times, including a fatal wound in the back. The Medical Examiner's Office had ruled Romney's death a homicide.

Janulewicz and Romney were friendly but what led to the fatal stabbing has not been revealed by authorities.

Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh said Wednesday that Janulewicz "is responsible for brutally stabbing the victim multiple times and causing his death."

Janulewicz "is now off the streets and will be serving a lengthy prison term for his actions," Walsh said.

Walsh commended the state police and the Greenwood Lake Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Lloyd and Executive Assistant District Attorney Michael Dugandzic.

