West Oso ISD Superintendent Conrado Garcia is stepping down after seven years in the position and about 45 years in education in the Coastal Bend.

The West Oso ISD board of trustees accepted Garcia's resignation Tuesday evening, with Garcia's last day set for Jan. 25. During the same meeting, the board named Executive Director of Academics Kimberly Moore as interim superintendent.

Moore has been with the district since 2017. She has more than 30 years experience in education, including 21 years as a classroom teacher.

Garcia worked at Corpus Christi ISD for more than 30 years, including 15 years as principal of Moody High School, until his retirement from CCISD in 2011.

He joined West Oso ISD in 2013 and briefly served as assistant superintendent. He took the top position in the district in 2016. In 2021, he was named Superintendent of the Year for the region.

Looking back on his career, Garcia said that the highlight of his time in education has been seeing students graduate and find success after high school.

"Through the years, the pinnacle of the year is graduation," Garcia told the Caller-Times. "I think I've contributed to humanity in a very special way by preparing students for the next step."

Garcia had initially announced plans to retire on May 23, but reversed the decision days later in response to the mass shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School. Garcia decided to stay on in order to help the district improve safety and security.

The district assessed security, held trainings, implemented a clear backpack policy and launched a new Parents on Patrol volunteer program.

"It's been a good, long career, but it's time to let somebody else carry on with the work," Garcia said.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: West Oso ISD Superintendent Conrado Garcia to retire