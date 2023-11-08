West Oso students get a closer look at forensic science i

TechCrunch

Astra has been thrown a critical lifeline in the form of new debt financing, which provides the company with a little more time to find funding to stave off catastrophe. The company said on Monday that it had closed $13.4 million in initial debt financing with JMCM Holdings LLC and Sherpa Venture Funds II, connected to a non-binding term sheet Astra filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission in October. Per that document, Astra said it was working with the investors, including JMCM and Sherpa Venture, to raise $15 to $25 million.