West Oso superintendent delays retirement in response to Uvalde shooting

West Oso ISD Superintendent Conrado Garcia is delaying his retirement in response to the mass killing at a Uvalde school earlier this week.

A news release from the school district said the board of trustees believes Garcia and his leadership team "will provide the district an opportunity to regroup and continue the work in the community."

West Oso ISD Superintendent Conrado Garcia has led the district since 2016.

"We are confident that this decision is in the best interest of the district and will allow us to move forward and prepare for the 2022-2023 school year," the release states.

Garcia initially announced his retirement on Monday, with his last day scheduled for June 23.

Garcia has led the district for six years. Previously, he worked at Corpus Christi ISD for more than 30 years, including 15 years as the principal of Moody High School.

