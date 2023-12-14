West Ottawa eighth grader hopes sweet treats will raise money for D.C.

HOLLAND — West Ottawa eighth grader Arianna Hamacher knows her way around the kitchen.

Though she's only 12, Arianna’s mother enjoys telling stories of when she was very young, stirring batter and baking with her nana.

As she got older, Arianna began learning family recipes, testing different ingredients to make the perfect cookies and brownies.

This year, as Arianna and her classmates prepare for a school trip to Washington, D.C., she’s selling her delicacies — brownies and her soon-to-be-famous Belgian chocolate chunk and sea-salt cookies — to raise money for the trip.

“I really like making cookies and brownies,” Arianna said. “Sometimes I’ll bake cakes and decorate them just for fun.”

As she continues to practice, Arianna's family, classmates and teachers have reaped the benefits, serving as her taste testers.

With her school trip less than four months away, Arianna is busy. She’s baking cookies and brownies and, with the help of her mom, who’s ServSafe certified, she's organizing orders and pick-ups.

Arianna usually bakes between 90 and 120 cookies per day, depending on orders. The cookies, which are about six-inches each, are $15 for five. The brownies are $8 per pan.

“We have a lot of orders,” Arianna said. “Especially with it being around the holidays.”

Arianna is also busy with school and extracurricular activities — including swimming and soccer. She hopes someday to be an orthodontist, but would love to bake on the side.

“I’m really proud of her for the hard work,” her mother, Ruby, said. “I think if you spend time working toward something, you'll appreciate it more.”

Place an order at forms.gle/j1UcqyACzYoQ33UL9.

“I just want to say thank you,” Arianna said. “Even if they bought just a little bit, it always helps.”

