West Ottawa hires Stefanich as next principal at Harbor Lights Middle School

HOLLAND TWP. — West Ottawa Public Schools is turning to a longtime elementary leader to be the next principal at Harbor Lights Middle School.

The district announced Wednesday, Sept. 28, that Dave Stefanich will be the next principal at Harbor Lights. Stefanich is currently the principal at WOPS’ Great Lakes Elementary School.

Stefanich will step into his new role Monday, Oct. 17, replacing Bre Bartels, who recently accepted an administrator position in Kentwood Public Schools. The district thanked Bartels and Harbor Lights staff for “going above and beyond” to make the transition as smooth as possible.

West Ottawa will post the Great Lakes principal position soon and hopes to have a new principal in place by the time Stefanich takes over at Harbor Lights.

Stefanich has been in education for 18 years. He began his teaching career as a sixth grade teacher at Harbor Lights in 2004. He then taught fourth grade at Great Lakes before becoming the building’s principal in 2010.

He holds a language arts degree from Hope College and a master’s in educational leadership from Western Michigan University.

“I started my teaching career at Harbor Lights and to be able to have a full circle moment where I get to come back to where my passion for West Ottawa began is humbling,” Stefanich said. “I will be the biggest champion of the students and staff at Harbor Lights as we continue the great work that is already happening there.

"As the principal of Harbor Lights, I will prioritize relationships with students and staff and most importantly I will motivate, lift up and work to inspire the Harbor Lights community so our students have the best possible middle school experience.”

Stefanich was chosen from a pool of “exceptional candidates,” the district said. The interview process involved teachers, directors and central office administrators.

“Dave Stefanich has been an exemplary educator at West Ottawa, and has built a wonderful culture at Great Lakes,” said WOPS Superintendent Tim Bearden. “We’re excited for him to bring his talents back to Harbor Lights where he started his (West Ottawa) journey. We couldn’t be more optimistic for the future of Harbor Lights Middle School with Mr. Stefanich at the helm.”

