West Ottawa names next high school principal

Sentinel Staff
·1 min read

PARK TWP. — West Ottawa Public Schools announced Thursday that Kristy Jernigan will be the next principal at West Ottawa High School.

Jernigan is a WOPS graduate and has served in a variety of positions in the district, including a current role as principal at Lakeshore Elementary. She will take over as WOHS principal Feb. 28, becoming the first female principal in the school’s history.

Kristy Jernigan will be the next principal at West Ottawa High School, starting Feb. 28.
Kristy Jernigan will be the next principal at West Ottawa High School, starting Feb. 28.

“This place was my home for so many years and I am thrilled to, once again, serve the students of West Ottawa High School,” Jernigan stated. “WOHS has such a rich history of excellence and opportunity and I am excited to continue that good work.”

Jernigan takes over for Jason Reinecke, who left West Ottawa in December to become the assistant superintendent of human resources at Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

In addition to her current role at Lakeshore Elementary, where she led the school to National Blue Ribbon recognition this fall, Jernigan previously taught and held other administrative roles at WOPS.

As a teacher, Jernigan taught “every math course” at WOHS and served as the chair of the math department. She was also an assistant principal at the high school.

Kristy Jernigan will be the first female principal of West Ottawa High School.
Kristy Jernigan will be the first female principal of West Ottawa High School.

Scott Follett, a current third-grade teacher, will serve as interim principal at Lakeshore Elementary in Jernigan’s absence. Jake Manning is currently the interim principal at WOHS.

The district said Jernigan will “continue to be available” to Lakeshore Elementary families and will split time between the buildings as needed in the initial weeks.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: West Ottawa names next high school principal

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Allegan County board approves grant funding for proposed LG expansion

    The board voted to accept and “pass through” up to $36.5 million grant funding to LG through the state's Community Development Block Grant Program.

  • Stellantis recalls some Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans for fire risk

    Chrysler-parent Stellantis has discovered a dozen fires among Pacifica Hybrid minivans. All were parked and turned off.

  • Shop the best Presidents’ Day computer deals from Best Buy, Amazon, Samsung and more

    We've rounded up the best Presidents' Day 2022 computer deals from top retailers like Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon and more. Shop now to save big.

  • The History Of The American Muscle Car

    These machines inspired millions of automotive enthusiasts hungry for performance but many don't understand the history behind the cars.

  • 34 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners for Heart Health

    Recipes like our Flank Steak Tacos with Strawberry Salsa and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon with Garlic Spinach are so tasty, you'll want to make them regulars at your dinner table. This savory pesto sauce coats low-carb zucchini noodles and heart-healthy seared salmon to create an absolutely delicious pasta dinner. For this easy taco recipe, we've topped skillet-cooked flank steak with a quick fresh salsa that takes advantage of perfectly ripe strawberries.

  • DeSantis rebukes proposed $200M cuts for school districts that mandated masks

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday rebuked a proposal to take away $200 million from a dozen school districts that implemented strict mask mandates last year in defiance of his administration.

  • Asian students call on University of Toronto to take action after staff hands out 'hell money'

    Asian students at the University of Toronto are calling on the school's administration to address the "hell money" sent to them in envelopes for Lunar New Year last week. The students in a graduate residence received what is known as joss paper or incense paper instead of cash, according to NBC News. Money is normally given as a gift during the holiday.The bank notes are typically utilized in ceremonies for someone who has passed away but...

  • California school worker on leave after message to students' parents that said 'China gave us this Covid'

    A California elementary school has placed an employee on leave after she allegedly sent an anti-Asian message to students’ parents. In a message sent to the parents of Baldy View Elementary School students on Jan. 31, the unnamed employee of Upland Unified School District (UUSD) said that they would not join in the school’s Lunar New Year celebrations, reported KTLA. Referencing the Chinese Communist Party, the message read, “The school wants everyone to wear red tomorrow (Feb. 1) but I disagree and do not support the CCP.”

  • 3 San Francisco school board Democrats to face recall election Tuesday

    San Francisco voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to recall three Democrats on the city’s school board who have been embroiled in controversy over the last year.

  • GOP lawmaker introduces bill to require Asian American history be taught in Rhode Island schools

    A Republican legislator in Rhode Island has introduced a bill that would require Asian American history be taught in public elementary and high schools starting next fall. State Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, who represents District 15, says she wants students to learn about the achievements of Asian Americans, as well as the struggles they have faced as a community throughout history. Asian Americans are “a group of people whose story has historically not been told,” she told the Boston Globe.

  • Teacher, why do we have schools?

    Commentary: A teacher responds when a student asks why we have schools: to sustain our democratic republic by having an enlightened electorate.

  • An Oklahoma school board member posted a TikTok telling parents who support transgender kids to kill themselves

    The superintendent of the Velma-Alma School District, Raymond Rice, told Insider that the video is "completely inappropriate."

  • Walmart set to open its first Chicago academy. It's also the company's largest in the U.S.

    Walmart is set to open its first Chicago academy following construction that wrapped up in January. The academy is also Walmart's largest in the U.S. The 15,000-square-foot academy at 8331 S. Stewart Ave. is among 202 Walmart academies nationwide — including six in Illinois (Crystal Lake, Plainfield, Urbana, Peru, Orland Hills, and Naperville) — that will offer professional development for employees throughout the region, according to Anne Hatfield, a spokeswoman for Walmart (NYSE: WMT). “We’re looking to open in March,” Hatfield told the Chicago Business Journal.

  • Coachella Valley Unified a 'rural' school district, exempt from new start-time law

    Coachella Valley Unified serves a 1,250 square mile area.

  • Northern Pennsylvania Regional College excluded from Pa. budget proposal

    The NPRC, which serves nine counties including Erie, received $7 million from the state in the current fiscal year.

  • Federal investigation of LGBTQ dating ban at BYU dismissed

    The U.S. Department of Education has dismissed a civil-rights investigation into how LGBTQ students are disciplined at Brigham Young University, saying it doesn't have the authority to enforce the matter at the private religious school. The complaint under investigation came after the school said it would still enforce a ban on same-sex dating even after that section was removed from the written version of the school’s honor code. Students can be punished for holding hands or kissing someone of the same sex, harsher discipline than that faced by heterosexual couples at the school operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

  • Youngkin’s tip line is meant to intimidate teachers, says Staunton citizen: Letters

    The proper course of action for a parent with a classroom concern is to start with the teacher and, if needed, proceed to administrators and to the school board.

  • 'All Asians need to die' text revealed over a year after it was sent leads to Occidental College backlash

    An anti-Asian text message sent by a female student over a year ago has reportedly put the Eagle Rock-based Occidental College in hot water this week. Occidental Junior Anaise Nugent received the text message from a friend, according to the Times. Knowledge of the text was initially confined to campus administration and officials of Nugent’s sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, to which the offender had also belonged.

  • The books Des Moines suburbs want to ban in schools

    Six book bans have been requested in Des Moines' largest metro school districts, according to documents Axios obtained via multiple public records requests this month.The big picture: The requests are a product of a culture war that has made schools across the nation ground zero, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A pivotal midterm election year, COVID frustrations and a backlash against efforts to call out systemic racism

  • Five things to know about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' gender discussions at schools bill

    Governor Ron DeSantis supports the "Parental Rights in Education" bill but LGBTQ advocates are worried.