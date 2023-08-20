West Ottawa names new principal, dean of students for Woodside Elementary

PARK TWP. — West Ottawa Public Schools has hired a pair of new administrators for Woodside Elementary School.

The district announced Thursday, Aug. 17, that Amado Pérez Chavez will be the next Woodside principal and Jessica Tenckinck will fill the role of dean of students at the school.

Pérez most recently served as an elementary assistant principal with Muskegon Public Schools, where he has been since 2019. He takes over for Greg Rutten, who recently accepted a job with Three Rivers Community Schools.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the West Ottawa community,” Pérez said. “I look forward to building relationships with the staff, students and families of Woodside in the coming weeks.”

Pérez holds a bachelor’s degree from Centro Regional de Educación Normal and has spent 28 years in education. He holds a Bilingual Spanish Endorsement and a master’s degree from Aquinas College.

Pérez taught elementary school in Mexico from 1995-2000, then moved to Grant Public Schools and served a variety of roles from 2000-2007. From 2007-2023, he held multiple roles with Muskegon Public Schools.

“We’re really excited to welcome Amado Pérez to West Ottawa,” said WOPS Superintendent Tim Bearden. “Mr. Pérez has an incredible track record as an educator for the last 28 years, is bilingual, has an extensive EL background, a compelling personal story and is highly qualified for this role at Woodside.”

Tenckinck has been with West Ottawa for nine years and is a graduate of the first West Ottawa Administrator Academy. She has taught second, third and fifth grades at WOPS along with serving as a grade-level chairperson and on the district’s technology team.

“Jessica Tenckinck has been identified as a leader within our district for the last several years,” Bearden said. “Jessica was a part of our first administrator academy this past school year and brings a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge to this new role”.

Tenckinck holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Grand Valley State University.

“I am so excited to continue my career here at West Ottawa with this new role of dean of students,” Tenckinck said. “I am eager to work alongside the staff of Woodside to support and encourage our students and families.”

West Ottawa starts the 2023-24 school year Wednesday, Aug. 30.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: West Ottawa names new administrators for Woodside Elementary School