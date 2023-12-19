West Ottawa Stadium earns national recognition

PARK TWP. — The new stadium at West Ottawa High School has delighted fans since hosting its first game in September 2022, and is now receiving national attention for its design and construction.

The American Sports Builders Association awarded GMB Architecture and Engineering the "Multi-Field Facility of the Year Award" for its work on the athletic complex.

The stadium was built as part of the district’s $98 million bond approved in 2019.

“This facility allows our students the opportunity to play in one of the premier complexes in the state of Michigan,” said Jeff Malloch, assistant superintendent of business services at WOPS. “We have seen continued interest in lacrosse, football and soccer, and this complex will be utilized by our community youth from elementary age to high school student-athletes.”

A packed West Ottawa Stadium for its inaugural game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

The stadium consists of two turf playing fields. The west field was designed without a surrounding track to bring the stands and field closer together.

There's a central tunnel beneath the grandstands for the home team to enter onto the field. Both fields have the same synthetic turf, lights and “state-of-the-art” AV systems. The facility also includes multiple ground-level entry points with access to both fields, barrier-free locker rooms and multiple seating options with elevator access.

The stadium has a concourse level between the upper and lower sections of the home stands, updated concessions and restrooms and bigger bleachers.

This is GMB’s first time receiving this specific recognition.

“This is a one-of-a kind facility for West Michigan, and it’s been wonderful to see student athletes from across the state enjoy the complex’s unique amenities,” said Nate Bosch, a landscape architect with GMB. “The collaboration needed to make this project come to life was an inspiring process to be a part of, and we are so pleased to celebrate this accomplishment with West Ottawa.”

GMB has locations in Holland, Grand Rapids, Royal Oak, Indianapolis and Greenville, South Carolina. In addition to winning "Multi-Field Facility of the Year," GMB won "Outdoor Tennis Facility of the Year" for a project at Sparta Public Schools.

ASBA presents awards to its members annually. Honorees “best exemplify excellence in sports facility design and deconstruction” along with an “understanding of the technical requirements and current professional standards” for facilities.

Projects are scored in areas including layout and design, site work, drainage, base construction, surface, amenities, innovation and overall impression.

Over the past 12 years, GMB has received four project of the year awards and 20 distinguished awards from ASBA for various athletic facility projects.

