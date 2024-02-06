West Palm attorney Santo DiGangi named Palm Beach County's newest judge

WEST PALM BEACH — Santo DiGangi, a partner at the West Palm Beach law firm Critton, Luttier & Coleman, will become the area's newest county judge.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped the attorney in January to replace Judge James Sherman, who was promoted to the circuit court bench last year. DiGangi practiced complex commercial litigation, personal injury, wrongful death, complex probate and trust litigation, and legal malpractice at the Critton, Luttier firm.

Before joining the firm, he served as an assistant state attorney with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, where he served as the assistant chief of county court and was responsible for the prosecution of felony criminal cases.

DiGangi previously worked as a trial court law clerk with the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida in West Palm Beach. As a county court judge, he will oversee cases

He earned his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida. DiGangi is a past president of The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division, which encompasses all 27,000 young lawyers around the state.

Born in Queens, New York, DiGangi moved to West Palm Beach at age 9 and graduated from Dreyfoos School of the Arts. According to his online attorney profile, DiGangi lives in North Palm Beach with his wife and their three young sons.

