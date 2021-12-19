West Palm Beach addiction treatment center operator pleads guilty to patient brokering

A gavel sits atop a book.

A man in charge of operations at a West Palm Beach addiction treatment center pleaded guilty this week to patient brokering more than 30 people.

In a case dating back to late 2018, Mark Sanchez admitted he helped trade fake prescriptions with pharmacies in exchange for money from insurance companies, according to court records.

Sanchez, 43, pleaded guilty to patient brokering Wednesday and was sentenced to five years in jail. If no new criminal charges are filed against him by February, a judge will shorten his sentence to 18 months, according to court records.

The arrest report said Sanchez handled the day-to-day operations of Life Recovery of the Palm Beaches, a West Palm Beach drug and alcohol treatment center that specializes in individualized treatment programs, according to their Facebook page.

Prescriptions ordered by Sanchez and his partners usually never made it to patients, according to state prosecutors.

Instead insurance companies were billed by the pharmacies and in return the pharmacies would pay kickbacks to Sanchez from the money they received from insurance proceeds, according to court documents.

Investigators said the hand-written prescriptions would be ordered without the knowledge of the patient or medical staff.

Sanchez helped launder the kickbacks through other businesses, disguising the income as "financial advice" the business was providing, according to court records.

Sanchez received kickbacks from 38 patient prescriptions and made $23,000, prosecutors said.

He cannot work with healthcare, addiction treatment or lab testing, a judge ordered. He must pay more than $15,000 in fines as well.

Sanchez is a convicted felon, owing to a 2007 case for grand theft auto and burglary, and should have been prohibited from working at a treatment center already, according to court documents.

