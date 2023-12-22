West Palm Beach attorney becomes Florida Bar's first Black female president-elect

WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach attorney, most famous for her $20 million victory against a cigarette company, was named The Florida Bar's president-elect designate this month. She is the first Black woman to hold the position.

Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes will serve as second-in-command to Florida Bar president Scott Westheimer before becoming president herself in 2025. No stranger to historic firsts, she became the first Black woman president of the Palm Beach County Bar Association in 2017.

The Florida Bar is responsible for regulating professional and ethical standards among the more than 112,000 licensed attorneys in the state. Baker-Barnes was one of 22 lawyers elected without opposition Friday, Dec. 15.

Asked early in her career if she envisioned herself in the role, Baker-Barnes might have said "no." But, she said during a recent phone call, a lifetime spent learning from trailblazers and blazing a few of her own has taught her to "go for it."

"I'm hopeful that by breaking this barrier, I inspire others to do the same," she said.

Baker-Barnes, the daughter of retired Circuit Judge Moses Baker, earned her undergraduate and law degrees at Florida State University. Admitted into practice in 2003, she is a civil trial lawyer at the law firm Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley in West Palm Beach, where she grew up.

She and two other attorneys faced off against a tobacco company for concealing the dangers of cigarette smoking in 2014. A yearslong legal battle that stretched from the Palm Beach County Courthouse to the U.S. Supreme Court ended with a $20 million victory for Baker-Barnes' client, the daughter of a Delray Beach woman who died of lung cancer in 1993.

In addition to representing the seriously injured, she has worked to help other attorneys navigate the challenges they face in the courtroom and in their communities. The Florida native and mother of three helped co-found Palm Beach County's association of Black women lawyers last year.

According to a 2021 report, Black lawyers make up fewer than 5% of all attorneys in the country, and the numbers are going down. A recent American Bar Association study found that more than 70% of minority women lawyers say they want to leave the practice of law because of "isolation, bias and lack of opportunity for advancement."

"If you don't have a good support system, people that you can lean on and rely upon, it can be very disheartening," Baker-Barnes said. "You end up losing really good and talented people. I hate to see that, and I've seen that quite a bit."

To prevent that from happening, The Florida Bar's future president said she wants to invest more resources into training and empowering new attorneys. She credited the successes of her own 23-year career to the guidance and support of attorneys who came before her.

It was armed with their wisdom that she decided to travel a path unpaved, she said, and she has no plans to slow down.

"To effectuate real change, you have to have a seat at the table," she said, reciting the words of a mentor. "Then you have to make room for others."

