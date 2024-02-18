West Palm Beach church distributes free Paxlovid
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach gives away boxes of the COVID-19 medication Paxlovid.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach gives away boxes of the COVID-19 medication Paxlovid.
Not sure if you should take Paxlovid or when to take it? Does it help prevent long COVID? Experts clear up the confusion.
Why have a cold sandwich when you can bring a hot meal to work? Snag this meal-preserving marvel while it's on sale.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
Sunday's forecast is miserable.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Eva Maydell is a Bulgarian politician and a member of European Parliament. In 2019, Maydell was re-elected to Parliament, where she continues to serve on the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs and on the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE).
A new dating app was released just in time for Valentine’s Day, but there’s a catch: You must have at least a 675 credit score to use it. Launched by financial platform Neon Money Club, Score is a dating app for people with good to excellent credit, and it seeks to help raise awareness about the importance of finances in relationships. TC’s Dominic-Madori Davis gave us a look at what the startup aims to do and how it came about.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
The Southern California native and former UCLA star has never won at Riviera Country Club, which is “on the list that I’d like to win the most.”
Even Martha Washington would be buying in bulk right now.
Need a tech refresh this year? Watches, iPads and accessories are also on sale.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
Smooth out lumps and bumps without feeling constricted: 'It feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it.'
Garoppolo played seven games with the Raiders last season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
It's the NBA All-Star break, though it's still important to look into any of these free agents to improve your roster. Check out our latest waiver wire suggestions to boost your lineups before the break is over.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a second investigation into EV startup Fisker's Ocean SUV, after the agency received four complaints about the vehicle rolling away unexpectedly, including one injury. The company tells TechCrunch it is "fully cooperating" with the safety agency. The new probe comes just one month after NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation began investigating complaints of sudden loss of braking performance.
Fantasy baseball analysts Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don and Andy Behrens reveal whom they're amped to select when they're on the clock in 2024.
Kelce said the evening reached a new level once he found the mask during the Super Bowl after parties.
There's a reason this versatile paste went viral and became an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — even the pros swear by it.
We’ve put together a list of our favorite 0% APR credit cards that can help you pay for a large purchase or pay down a balance transfer without accruing more interest.