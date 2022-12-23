West Palm Beach crash that killed man, 71, leads to DUI charge against driver

WEST PALM BEACH ― A 21-year-old Lake Worth Beach man is facing multiple charges stemming from a March crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was walking along South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach police alleged that Jesus Santizo Sarmiento was driving under the influence of alcohol when his 2007 Chevrolet Impala struck and killed Paul Donner early on the morning of March 26.

Investigators say Santizo Sarmiento had blood alcohol levels of 0.188 and 0.189 on the morning of the crash, more than double Florida's legal threshold for intoxication of 0.08.

Sarmiento, whom West Palm Beach police arrested Dec. 19, faces one count each of DUI causing death, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license.

During a Dec. 20 hearing at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Court Judge Kirk Volker set Santizo Sarmiento's bail at $150,000 and ordered that he refrain from driving or using alcohol or drugs. The county Public Defender's Office represented Santizo Sarmiento at the hearing. It does not comment on open cases as a matter of policy.

According to Santizo Sarmiento's arrest report, the crash occurred along South Dixie about 50 feet south of Barnett Street just before 3 a.m. March 26. A witness first reported the crash to a police sergeant parked in nearby lot. The sergeant spotted the suspect vehicle traveling south on South Dixie and pulled it over south of Forest Hill Boulevard.

Before the stop, the vehicle was swerving and having difficulty maintaining a proper lane, the report said. An officer noted that Santizo Sarmiento's breath smelled of alcohol and described his speech as slurred. As Santizo Sarmiento exited the vehicle, he had trouble maintaining his balance.

He told investigators he felt a "bump" as he was driving but was not aware that he hit anyone, the report said.

