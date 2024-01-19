Is West Palm Beach headed to Martin County? Some fear comp plan changes will open that door

MARTIN COUNTY — The specter of growth creeping this way from the south, and from elsewhere in Florida and across the nation, brought out residents' fears Thursday at a public meeting about their own county's Comprehensive Plan.

There's fear that what may be coming this year, in a state-mandated revision of the plan, will weaken the document that helps govern economic development and, ultimately, the county's quality of life.

Updating the plan will help the county address changes in local conditions, such as Indiantown's incorporation, which frees it from the plan's regulations.

"This is the beginning of the process," Clyde Dulin, county comprehensive planning administrator, said following the meeting at the Blake Library.

Still, changes to the plan have yet to be identified, Dana Little, urban design director for the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, told some 45 people who attended the meeting.

"We're still going through all the statutory changes," Little said. The county must review changes to state law and see how those affect the Comprehensive Plan.

The county hired the regional planning council to conduct public outreach, and Thursday's meeting was the second of two. About 100 people attended the Aug. 29 session.

The council also conducted about 30 interviews and gathered input from 644 people through an online survey.

Survey results

Nearly 53 percent of respondents to that survey said the county needs more affordable housing, while nearly 50 percent said they are unfamiliar with the Live Local Act, a new state law that aims to make it easier to provide affordable housing.

Meanwhile, more than 90 percent of respondents said they favor redevelopment of existing property over the development of vacant land.

"This was very encouraging, we think," Little said, because transit, traffic and infrastructure, among other things, are located around existing development.

Nearly 74 percent said county officials should encourage redevelopment in specific locations such as U.S. 1, Dixie Highway and Mapp Road. Less than 58 percent said they are concerned about climate change.

Dana Little, urban design director for the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, discusses Martin County's Comprehensive Plan during the second of two community input meetings on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at the Blake Library in Stuart.

Important state laws

In addition to the Live Local act, another new law — HB1379, which forces septic-to-sewer conversions — could have an impact here, Little said.

Whether the two laws will prompt changes in the Comprehensive Plan is still under review, he said.

Public input

"We can't stop growth," said resident Ben Lovelace, citing the well-worn adage. "But you can accelerate it. And if you agree with that statement, then you can also agree with the statement that, 'You can decelerate it.'"

Lovelace said he wants to see growth decelerated so residents can live in Martin County a little longer before it becomes like West Palm Beach.

Bruce Montefusco, of Hobe Sound, voices his concerns about affordable housing in the county during the second of two community input meetings on Martin County's Comprehensive Plan on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at the Blake Library in Stuart.

"We don't want to see West Palm Beach here," said resident Bob Ernst.

Others argued that a majority-plus-one vote on the County Commission be required for any changes to the Comprehensive Plan. That was the opinion of Paul Owens, an Orlando resident and president of 1000 Friends of Florida, a statewide nonprofit advocating for smart growth, according to its website.

The foundation of the "Martin County difference" is its Comprehensive Plan, Owens said.

Changes to the plan can have irreversible effects, according to Owens. That's one reason he wants to see a majority-plus-one commission vote when it comes to approving changes.

The Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council plans to submit to the county next week a draft of the report on its public-outreach efforts. The report may go before the County Commission at a public meeting Feb. 20. Three public hearings will be held on each proposed change to the Comprehensive Plan, Dulin said.

