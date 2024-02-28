West Palm Beach man indicted by federal grand jury in Gardens Mall shooting

One of the two men arrested in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting at the Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Kamarcio Antonio Mitchell, 28, of West Palm Beach, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which carries a possible mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, according to the indictment filed in federal court Tuesday. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for March 5.

Surveillance video inside the mall recorded Mitchell approaching Devon Jamal Graham, 28, of Riviera Beach, and another man who has not been identified on an escalator on Feb. 14 and was seen “manipulating an object under his shirt,” according to the criminal complaint. Graham then shot at Mitchell, and all three men fled the mall.

Riviera Beach Police said Graham and Mitchell knew each other before the shooting and believe they are affiliated with gangs. Graham allegedly shot at Mitchell five times, according to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Two arrested in Gardens Mall shooting; person of interest remains unidentified

Mitchell left a blood trail through the mall and out into the parking lot, and surveillance video recorded him walking through the parking lot near cars while holding something in his hand, the complaint alleges. Officers found a disassembled Glock 17 9 mm gun and a magazine loaded with 20 rounds where Mitchell was seen in the parking lot.

Mitchell’s wrist had been grazed by a bullet, and he arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center on his own the same day of the shooting. Staff notified police after he arrived.

At the hospital, Mitchell told police he was at the mall with two other men and a child to help a friend buy a Valentine’s Day gift, according to a probable cause affidavit for Graham’s arrest. Mitchell said he called his girlfriend to pick him up from the mall after he was shot and that he did not see who shot him and did not know anyone who would want to hurt him, the affidavit said.

Mitchell stopped cooperating as police continued asking him questions, the affidavit said. He was arrested two days later. He is being held in custody ahead of trial but a bond hearing may be set in the future, federal prosecutors said.

The attorney representing Mitchell did not return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Mall surveillance video showed Graham and the unidentified person of interest fled on foot, but police later found their car in the parking lot with an AK-47, another handgun and “a large quantity” of illegal drugs inside, the affidavit for Graham’s arrest said.

Gardens Mall locked down for hours as police investigate reports of gunshots

Two law enforcement officers separately contacted Riviera Beach Police detectives the day after the shooting, identifying Graham as one of the men in a police department bulletin of the suspects, according to the affidavit. The officers said they recognized Graham from past interactions with him and from other investigations as far back as 2017. The affidavit said Graham had been arrested 30 times and adjudicated guilty in felony cases seven times.

Graham was arrested on Feb. 20 after leading Boynton Beach Police officers on a high-speed chase, a second probable cause affidavit said. He drove up to 120 mph on southbound Interstate 95 during the chase, swerving in and out of traffic.

Graham is held in the Palm Beach County jail as of Tuesday on one count of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding with injury or damage, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and probation violation, jail records show.

One injured in Gardens Mall shooting; police searching for two persons of interest