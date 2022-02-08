West Palm Beach police say 79-year-old woman fell to her death from Royal Park Bridge

The Royal Park Bridge was closed to all traffic Sunday afternoon as West Palm Beach police and fire rescue respond after cyclist fell and died, after striking a lower portion of the bridge structure February 6, 2022.

WEST PALM BEACH — City police have identified the woman who fell from the Royal Park Bridge and died Sunday.

The victim is a 79-year-old West Palm Beach resident who was not carrying identification at the time of the incident. Police are withholding her name citing a 2018 state constitutional amendment modeled on California's Marsy's Law. It allows crime victims or their families to request that the victims' names be withheld from public documents.

The investigation into her death remains open, and the Florida Department of Transportation, which oversees the bridge, said it is "actively" working with law-enforcement agencies looking into the incident.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, the woman was walking her bicycle across the bridge from east to west when the drawbridge started to rise. She was about 10 feet from the stationary segment of the bridge when she attempted to hold on to a railing, then lost her grip and fell about 50-60 feet to her death, city police have said.

A man with a skateboard who was on the fixed span, just several feet away, tried to grab her, but couldn't hold on. Police had not identified him as of Tuesday.

The bridge, which spans about one-third of a mile and links Palm Beach with downtown West Palm Beach at Okeechobee Boulevard, remained closed for six hours while police investigated the woman's death death.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team performed a high-angle operation, using ropes and harnesses, to lower firefighters 50-60 feet beneath the bridge’s surface to reach the victim, who had landed on a concrete surface where the mechanical components of the drawbridge are located.

