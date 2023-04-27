West Palm Beach police pray, party with Pleasant City residents in search of trust, answers

WEST PALM BEACH — Pleasant City residents spilled into the street Friday, blasting gospel music at one end and sharing barbecue at the other. Police officers stood among them, their own plates heaped high with food — peacekeepers-turned-partygoers for one night only.

The West Palm Beach Police Department hosted Friday's gospel-infused block party as part of Operation PUSH, or "Pray Until Something Happens," a new approach to bringing homicide investigations to a close. There have been more than 140 unsolved murders in and around Spruce Avenue since 2015, police chief Frank Adderley said Friday.

"We're praying tonight for closure in those cases. We're praying for the family of those victims," he said into a microphone. " … Don't give up. We're going to make a positive change. God bless you."

Police hope prayer can bring closure to crime victims' families

The party kicked off before sunset between 18th and 19th streets on Spruce Avenue and ended just before midnight. Each time Adderley walked from one end of the street to the other, outstretched arms greeted him — some to shake his hand, or clap him on the back, or to pull him close and share a concern.

The street racers, one man said. Couldn't he do anything to slow them down?

Drivers blow through stop signs here like "bats out of hell," a mother said, a hand on her daughter's shoulder ready to snatch her back at a moment's notice. Only teen bicyclists zipped through the crowd Friday, popping wheelies with ease.

Sgt. Joseph Preusz watched the party unfold with his arms crossed. He's been here several times before, though normally in response to domestic violence complaints or shootings, he said.

"I've been a Christian my whole life, so seeing them involve the local churches means a lot," the sergeant said. "These are the people who live here — they know more about what goes on here than we do. They can make a bigger change than any police can."

Even to the faithless, the police department’s presence on Spruce Avenue was meant as an outstretched hand Adderley hopes residents will grab ahold of. One party won't mend the broken trust between police and the public, Preusz said, but it's a step in the right direction.

Some around him echoed that sentiment. Others, like 77-year-old stroke survivor Richard Williams, just enjoyed the ambiance. He has a years-old gunshot wound in the back, and another in the leg, but you wouldn't know it by the way he moved Friday.

Williams lifted his cane above his head and danced.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: West Palm police throw Pleasant City block party as part of Operation PUSH