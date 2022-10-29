West Palm Beach police searching for man in machete attack at shopping center

file

WEST PALM BEACH — A man was critically wounded Wednesday when he was attacked in a shopping center parking lot by another man wielding a machete, city police said.

West Palm Beach Police said Saturday they are still looking for the assailant.

The attack took place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Southdale Shopping Center on the 800 block of Southern Boulevard. The shopping center is anchored by a Publix supermarket.

A 49-year-old man who was the target of the attack remained in critical condition Saturday, said police, who released no further details about the incident.

More crime coverage: Machete-wielding man headed to prison after attempted bank robbery in Delray Beach

A photo released by West Palm Beach police shows a thin white male, possibly Hispanic, with a mostly shaved head and wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and sandals. The man appears to be getting out of a dark blue, smaller-sized SUV.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sean Verriale at 561-822-8125 and mention Case No. 17040.

Jorge Milian is a journalist covering Boynton Beach and Lake Worth Beach at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jmilian@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at Caneswatch. Help support our work, subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: West Palm machete attack leaves man wounded at shopping center