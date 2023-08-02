West Palm Beach Police still investigating July hit-and-run that killed a Palm Beach woman

West Palm Beach Police say the driver of this 1997 Chevrolet Astro struck 23-year-old Madison Gerhard as she crossed the street on July 8.

West Palm Beach Police continue to investigate a hit-and-run accident last month that left a 23-year-old Palm Beach woman dead.

Madison Gerhard was crossing 45th Street near Interstate 95 July 8 when a van driving westbound collided with her shortly before 5 a.m. A city police spokesperson said the impact threw Gerhard about 50 feet, killing her instantly.

Traffic homicide investigators said the 56-year-old driver, whom police have not yet named nor charged with a crime, was driving about 55 mph at the time of the crash. He left the scene before first responders arrived.

Authorities found the driver's 1997 Chevrolet Astro later that afternoon, parked in the backyard of a home in West Palm Beach.

The owner of the van accompanied investigators to police headquarters, where he admitted to driving the van and striking "something significant" before leaving the scene. Officers are awaiting the analysis of DNA collected on the van, and have said criminal charges against the driver are pending the outcome of additional investigation.

"There is still an ongoing traffic homicide investigation," a city police spokesperson said Monday.

According to her LinkedIn page, Gerhard was a New Jersey native who studied psychology at Florida State University.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

