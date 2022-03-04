West Palm Beach woman indicted on murder charge in December death of 16-year-old girl

WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after a grand jury indicted her in the December killing of a 16-year-old girl in West Palm Beach.

City police arrested Keosha Carn of West Palm Beach on Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder, and two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. She is being held without bail in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Police say that Carn called her boyfriend, Larry Darnell Young Jr., on the night of Dec. 10 and instructed him to "shoot it up" after she and a group of other women got into an argument near 17th Street and Spruce Avenue.

The 16-year-old girl was shot during the events that followed and died after she was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said. Investigators said the teen was not involved in the argument and was not an intended target.

Police have not disclosed the teen's name, saying her family invoked its right to privacy under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution, modeled on California's Marsy's Law. It allows either crime victims or their families to withhold their names from public reports.

"This arrest hopefully will provide some measure of closure to the family for this horrific tragedy and senseless act," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Thursday. "The West Palm Beach police detectives worked day and night to hold her accountable for her actions."

Young, 26, was arrested in St. Lucie County in December after U.S. Marshals Service deputies took him into custody on unrelated charges. Police records list him as having an address in Fort Pierce. In February, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office filed a notice that it intends to seek the death penalty against Young.

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He is awaiting a court hearing in April.

According to Young's arrest report, Carn told at least two people during the argument that they should leave because her boyfriend was on the way to shoot them. A witness told police that moments later a man carrying a "big, long, black gun" approached the group. He then raised the weapon and began firing shots, the witness said.

One woman told investigators that she and Carn had argued earlier that day. She alleged that Young at one point pulled up in a vehicle and made threatening statements.

The woman said she left for a couple of hours, but was confronted by Carn and others when she returned. Carn reportedly told the woman that her boyfriend was going to shoot the woman in the face.

