West Palm man first told police intruder shot girlfriend. Then he said gun fired accidentally.

WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend Sunday night first told police an intruder had fired the fatal shot before changing his story and saying the gun had gone off accidentally, court records show.

Alex Castanon, 18, told police the gun "went off" when he pulled the weapon back after his girlfriend had grabbed it during an argument in their home on 34th Street.

He faces a charge of second-degree murder after police arrested him Monday. During a court hearing Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Charles Burton ordered that Castanon be held held without bail.

According to the arrest report, Castanon told one of the first officers to arrive at the scene Sunday night that an unknown person broke into the home, near Broadway, and shot his girlfriend. But surveillance-camera video from a neighboring residence contradicted Castanon's claim, police said.

Castanon later told officers that he and his girlfriend were on a couch together when he felt a gun in the cushions. Castanon said he picked up the gun with the intent of moving to it another location, but that his girlfriend, angry that he had a weapon in her presence, grabbed at it, the report said. The gun fired as they struggled, Castanon told police.

City police responded a 911 call at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of 34th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old woman lying on the ground outside of a residence.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not disclosed the woman's name, citing a 2018 state amendment that allows either crime victims or their families to request that their names be withheld from public reports.

According to the arrest report, the video surveillance footage showed Castanon carry a body outside and place it on the ground, police said.

The video did not show anyone else entering the residence in the 18 minutes prior to Castanon stepping outside, police said. Officers noted that a back door was blocked, making the front door the only available entrance and exit.

Another resident of the home told police of being in another room and hearing a gunshot. The resident said Castanon said the shooting was an accident and said that Castanon never mentioned anyone else entering the home.

The homicide is one of eight recorded in West Palm Beach for 2022, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. There have been 21 homicides countywide this year.

Court records show Castanon is next scheduled to appear in court in June.

