West Palm man who preyed on college student walking alone sentenced for sexual battery

WEST PALM BEACH — Emotions ran high in a West Palm Beach courtroom Friday morning as two young victims of a convicted sexual offender spoke directly to their assailant, unphased by his threats to hunt them down and kill them upon his release from prison.

Cristian Leon defense attorney said the threats weren’t serious, but the judge made sure it’ll be decades before Leon has a chance to prove him right. Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen sentenced the 26-year-old man to 30 years in prison Friday for sexually battery, ignoring Leon's family's pleas for mercy.

Gillen reminded them of another judge who’d shown mercy years earlier after Leon was sentenced to prison for impersonating a police officer, pulling over a young woman and demanding that she show him her breasts. Leon earned himself a shortened prison sentence by convincing the judge he was remorseful and ready to change — then he sexually assaulted a college student in an empty alleyway two years later.

Gillen noted the “utter uselessness” of the judge's benevolence and vowed not to repeat it.

The two women whose testimony helped convict Leon gasped when Gillen announced his decision, their shoulders shaking. They'd held on to one another earlier in the hearing as recordings of Leon's voice played over a loudspeaker. It was crass, petulant, insistent even now that he'd done nothing wrong.

Leon approached the young women as they walked alone downtown in 2021 and asked them for help. He was unremarkable, both women said. Only a few years older than themselves, shorter than average, charming, even, and in search of Rosemary Square, the shopping center a few blocks away.

The story was phony. Police said his demeanor changed after the women agreed to show him the way — trapping one in her car and luring another down a deserted alleyway one week later. Prosecutors say he forced them both to perform oral sex, ignoring their pleas to stop.

“This was an important case for our community and the State couldn’t have been successful without the courage and bravery of the two women who spoke up and testified about what happened to them," said Assistant State Attorney Mathri Thannikkotu, who prosecuted the case. “There is no doubt that several victims have been spared because of the difference they made.”

