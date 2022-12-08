West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex.

West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson.

The police did not publicly identify the victim as of 2 p.m. Dec. 7.

Detectives believe the man tried to flee from the gunfire in his car before colliding with a light pole near the apartment entrance. Jachles said officers think the shooter then approached the passenger-side window and continued to fire at the driver, “execution style.”

Jachles said officers are still investigating the nature of the victim and suspect’s relationship, as well as what prompted the shooting. It is the 81st homicide in Palm Beach County this year, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. The county recorded 113 homicides during 2021.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

