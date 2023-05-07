West Palm police nab two alleged cellphone thieves at SunFest

WEST PALM BEACH — City police arrested two Colombian women found with six stolen cellphones at the SunFest music festival Saturday, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Officers found the two women while still at the festival and arrested them for grand theft and resisting an officer with violence — both of which are felony charges. The cellphones were returned to the victims, who identified the women as the suspected thieves.

Police have not identified either woman or said what prompted the resisting arrest charge. Both women refused to tell officers their names and were taken to the police department headquarters, the agency said.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Police: Women caught stealing cellphones at SunFest Saturday