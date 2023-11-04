West Philadelphia apartment scene of shooting death of man, 26, officials say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A West Philadelphia apartment became the scene of a gruesome murder of a young man.

19th District police officers responded to a shooting call early Saturday morning, around 12:15 a.m., on the 6300 block of Vine Street, officials said.

Inside of an apartment, police found a 26-year-old man had been shot in the head.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating the homicide and are searching for the man’s killer. No weapons were found at the scene.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

