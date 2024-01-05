West Pipkin Road work between Harden and Florida is delayed again, this time until March

LAKELAND ― Lakeland residents will have to live with the closure of West Pipkin Road's eastbound travel lanes a little longer.

Polk County announced Friday the removal of an asbestos cement waterline will delay the reopening of the eastbound travel lane of West Pipkin Road, from Harden Boulevard to South Florida Avenue, until March.

This is the second time reopening this section of roadway has seen delayed. The county previously announced in November that construction closures would remain in place until this month, but no specific reason was provided at the time.

The Ledger has reached out to Bill Skelton, the county's project manager liaison, to find out how these delays impact overall completion of the project and its budget.

For now, motorists will be able to turn north onto Harden Boulevard, but the eastbound travel lane of West Pipkin Road will remain blocked off. Eastbound drivers on West Pipkin Road will continue to be detoured onto Old Highway 37 to Ewell Road.

Westbound motorists are able to turn south at the intersections of South Lakeland Drive, Shady Lake Lane and Dorman Road from West Pipkin Road between South Florida Avenue and Harden Boulevard.

Polk County officials approved a $42 million contract in July 2021 hiring Winter-Park based Hubbard Construction to oversee widening of West Pipkin Road.

Construction started in August 2021 to expand West Pipkin Road from two to four lanes between Medulla Road and Old Highway 37. An eastern segment spanning from Old Highway 37 to South Florida Avenue was to be widened from two to three lanes. The project also called for improved drainage, signage, pavement markings and the installation of traffic signals.

The construction has been painful for West Pipkin Road residents, who largely acknowledge something had to be done, but questioned some of the details of the project.

In December, Central Florida Aerospace Academy student Jaxon Crabtree, 15, was killed on West Pipkin Road at Medulla Road when he was struck by a bus while riding his bike to school. The fatal accident occurred at an intersection slated to have a traffic light installed as a component of the road widening project.

