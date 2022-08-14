West Pittston man, 72, faces child sex abuse charges

Aug. 14—A multi-jurisdictional investigation concerning the sexual abuse of a child resulted in the arrest of a West Pittston man on Friday.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department's Facebook page, officers arrested John Davis, 72, in relation to an investigation conducted by police from Hanover Township and Jackson Township.

The investigation centered around alleged sexual abuse of a child that occurred multiple times several years ago; Davis's court records indicate that the charges date back to Jan. 1, 2008.

Davis was arrested on Friday and arraigned later that evening in front of Magisterial District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr.

He was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and two counts of corruption of minors — all felony offenses.

Davis was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $35,000 in bail, according to Hanover Township police.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 in Luzerne County Central Court.