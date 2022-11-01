West Pittston man charged with 'road rage' incident

Nov. 1—PITTSTON — City police charged a West Pittston man with intentionally striking a vehicle that crashed into a building causing significant damage to a business.

Christopher Mitch Dailey, 32, of Luzerne Avenue, driving a Kia Optima, illegally passed and struck a Jaguar SUV that crashed into Sports Page Barbershop on William Street on Oct. 15, according to court records.

Dailey claimed the driver of the Jaguar had earlier flipped him off and had a firearm when they were stopped on the Fort Jenkins Bridge, court records say.

Dailey was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on seven counts of aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, and one count each of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, reckless driving and four vehicle and traffic citations. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the crash at about 2:10 p.m. finding a Jaguar SUV inside the barbershop and Dailey near his Kia nearby.

Dailey was not able to produce the Kia's registration and insurance information.

Dailey claimed he was stopped behind the Jaguar on the bridge when the driver exited and was "flipping out."

As they accelerated, Dailey told police he attempted to pass the Jaguar on William Street when the Jaguar tried a "pit maneuver" on his Kia, the complaint says.

Several witnesses told police the Kia drove into the oncoming lane of traffic on William Street and swerved into the Jaguar that crashed into the building, according to the complaint.