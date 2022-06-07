West Pittston man sentenced for armed robbery

Jun. 6—WILKES-BARRE — A West Pittston man who admitted to robbing a convenience store with a knife was sentenced to up to eight years in state prison.

Cody Allen Amos, 24, of Luzerne Avenue, was accused by West Pittston police of robbing the Friendly Food Mart on Wyoming Avenue on Nov. 11, 2020.

Police in court records say Amos answered a phone call on his cell phone while brandishing a knife toward a clerk during the holdup. Prior to the robbery, Amos entered the store and looked directly at a surveillance camera.

Police identified Amos by the clothing he wore during the robbery as when he entered the food mart earlier that day, court records say.

Amos was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Market Street, Kingston, on Jan. 13, 2021.

Amos appeared Monday before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas for his sentencing hearing on charges of robbery, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty to the charges March 22.

Lupas said he had concerns with Amos' criminal history that includes a previous robbery conviction before sentencing him to four-to-eight years in prison.