West Pittston police charge woman with attempting to burglarize vacant house

Mar. 11—WEST PITTSTON — Borough police arrested a woman who they say attempted to unlock a door at a house listed for sale in the 500 block of Montgomery Avenue early Thursday morning.

Steffanie N. Johns, 34, address listed as homeless, was found behind the home just before 12 p.m., police said.

Police responded to the home for a suspicious person who walked onto the front porch, and then walked to the rear of the house, according to court records.

The house has a "for sale" sign posted in the front yard.

When an officer went to the back of the house, he spotted a woman bent down near a door attempting to manipulate a lock with a shiny silver object, court records say.

Police identified the woman in court records as Johns.

Johns noticed the officer and attempted to place the shiny silver object in her purse saying, "I just put a down payment on this house," court records say.

Police in court records say Johns had two keys and a lock box in her hand, and claimed she lived in Dallas.

Police allegedly found two pill bottles with the pharmacy labels removed in purses Johns was carrying. Inside the pill bottles were 26 tablets and heroin, court records say.

Johns was arraigned by District Judge Joseph J. Carmody in West Pittston on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and possessing instruments of crime. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Police said there have been reports of a woman walking onto porches and rummaging through mailboxes in recent weeks.

The investigation is continuing of other incidents involving Johns, police said.