West Plains High School earns accolades for architecture

West Plains High School in Amarillo was honored with a Stars of Distinction Award on Dec. 13 for excellence in the planning and design of the Canyon Independent School District school (CISD).

West Plains High School in Amarillo was named a finalist along with three other schools for the Caudill Award for design among 46 total entrants for the award.

The school, which opened in August of 2022, will be featured in the 2023-24 Exhibit of School Architecture and is a contender from four schools for the Caudill Award. Designed by Corgan, a leading architecture and firm, the school was designed with an ode to its West Texas heritage.

In a news release, Lance Melton, senior project manager for Corgan, talked about the thought process in the school’s design and how they tried to incorporate as efficient use of space as possible.

Canyon Independent School Board members and Corgan architects at Dec. 11 regular school board meeting announcing West Plains High School as a finalist for the Caudill Award.

"We wanted to honor the West Texas Heritage, and so we pulled from regional elements, and I think the judges celebrated that," Melton said, noting the inclusion of local materials, heritage, and agriculture in the design. "We capitalized on every single square foot and dollar we have to create learning opportunities throughout the building,"

Darryl Flusche, superintendent of CISD, spoke about the achievement of the new school's design.

"West Plains High School is a shining example of how thoughtful design can empower our students in their educational journey. This achievement aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering lifelong success for all our students."

Making the final four projects out of 46 that were submitted from grade schools all the way to four-year colleges, Flusche said the recognition was something to be applauded.

“It is quite an honor that our school is being recognized,” Flusche said. “If you are going to ask the taxpayers to support a project, we want something that is beautiful, very well serves a purpose and fulfills what its purpose is to serve the kids in our community. We are thrilled that our school has been named as a final four finalist."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: West Plains High School earns honor, contending for Caudill Award