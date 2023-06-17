The West is playing catch-up

African leaders on a visit to Ukraine

When Russia invaded Ukraine, as the West united in horror against Vladimir Putin, many African nations opted either to take a neutral stance or even support the Kremlin’s aggression. Earlier this year, Eritrea and Mali voted against a UN motion calling for Russia to withdraw its troops, while a dozen African countries abstained.

South Africa’s official policy of neutrality has in practice appeared to favour Moscow, as it has engaged in joint naval exercises with Russia. Even a close partner of the West, it seemed, could not be convinced to come into the fold. Such actions have undermined any sense that the world is united against Putin. The war has risked entrenching divisions between the West and the developing world.

Yesterday, however, seven African leaders, including President Ramaphosa of South Africa, visited Ukraine. The trip was not without controversy, but it raises hopes that these nations can be brought on-side. Indeed, as they walked the streets of Kyiv, the leaders were confronted with the brutal reality of war: explosions hit the city and air-raid sirens blared.

African governments could play a crucial role as non-aligned arbiters. They have an interest in stemming the flow of Wagner Group mercenaries to their continent, while Ukrainian grain exports are essential to feed their people. But it will take a more sophisticated approach from the West, playing catch-up diplomatically with leaders who have become accustomed to Chinese and Russian support. Now is the moment to convince them that the territorial integrity of nations is in everyone’s interest.

